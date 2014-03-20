Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
LONDON, March 20 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy reported a net loss after tax of $245.8 million for 2013 following impairments on some of its African exploration sites.
The company's sale of interests in Tanzanian blocks to Pavilion Energy for $1.288 billion is due to complete imminently, it said, leaving the London-listed firm well financed to pay for its 2014 exploration programme.
"We have entered 2014 well financed to deliver the most extensive exploration programme in Ophir's history targeting wells in Tanzania, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea," said Chief Executive Nick Cooper. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
March 16 Serco Plc has been named preferred bidder for a 20-year contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($2 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing firm said on Thursday.