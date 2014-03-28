Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
Thornberry Holdings Pty Limited (Thornberry)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
here ((Bangalore Ratings Team, Hotline:+91 80 6677 2513 Jyothsna.BN@thomsonreuters.com, Group id: BangaloreRatings@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging: Jyothsna.BN.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
* Application has been made for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.