UPDATE 3-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
Nord Anglia Education, Inc
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Updates prices)
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices