Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
Beazer Homes USA, Inc
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.