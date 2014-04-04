METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
CaixaBank
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.