Taiwan stocks rise on technical buying; transport shares up

TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on the back of lower oil prices. The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96 as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. The t