UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
Technicolor SA's (Technicolor)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.