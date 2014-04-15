BRIEF-Pfizer says CEO Ian Read total 2016 compensation was $17.3 mln
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
US speculative-grade
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
March 16 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):