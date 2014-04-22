BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
Woori Bank
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that reopens an amnesty for Brazilians to repatriate undeclared assets from abroad without prosecution, though they will have to pay 35 percent in tax and fines.