BRIEF-IBM, SecureKey to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
