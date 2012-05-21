(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 -
Overview
-- At year-end 2011, Spanish insurer FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros
a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales (FIATC) reported credit metrics that were
lower than we had anticipated.
-- The difficult operating and macroeconomic environment in Spain, and
deterioration in the quality of FIATC's assets, have delayed its efforts to
strengthen its capitalization through improvements in operating performance.
-- As a result, we are revising our outlook on FIATC to stable from
positive and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term insurer financial strength and
counterparty credit rating on FIATC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that FIATC will maintain
good capitalization and satisfactory underwriting performance over the next
two to three years.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
Spanish insurer FIATC, Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades
Filiales (FIATC) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB-' insurer financial strength and counterparty credit rating on FIATC.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that FIATC's reported credit metrics
were lower than we had anticipated at year-end 2011, despite its adherence to
underwriting discipline. We think that the difficult macroeconomic and
competitive operating environment in Spain will continue to hamper FIATC's
efforts to strengthen its capitalization through improvements in operating
performance.