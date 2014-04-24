BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing Co says Zhou Wenfeng resigned as a joint company secretary
* Zhou Wenfeng has resigned as a joint company secretary and an authorized representative of bank
* Bank plans to conduct a non- public issuance of not more than 50 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding rmb5 billion
