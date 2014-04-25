BRIEF-Information Services Corp qtrly net income $2.9 mln or $0.17/shr
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
SK E&S Co. Ltd.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.