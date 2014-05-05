BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics trial results continue to indicate positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Mobilink)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.