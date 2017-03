CEE MARKETS-Markets calm ahead of expected U.S. rate hike, Dutch vote

* Forint, leu, zloty, crown, dinar steady * Activity low as traders await Fed, result of Dutch vote * Poland's PZU up after better than expected results WARSAW, March 15 Central European currencies held steady on Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike which could weigh on the attractiveness of regional assets, analysts said. "We are waiting for the evening, when the Fed will most likely raise rates," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst