BRIEF-TBC says investor FMO exits firm via stake sale
* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March
Housing Finance Agency p.l.c. (HFA)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
* Says it or unit plan debt financing worth up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.41 million)