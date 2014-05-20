BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-Tech scraps asset acquisition plan
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
Spark Infrastructure
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Swiss banking software and services provider Avaloq has got a 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) injection from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year