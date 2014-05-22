BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
Deutsche Kreditbank
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
LONDON, March 20 Ultra-low Bank of England interest rates since the financial crisis have probably taken a modest toll on productivity, but were a price worth paying to avoid higher unemployment, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)