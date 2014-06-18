UPDATE 1-OTP Bank CEO sees acquisitions in CEE, Ukraine, Russia
* Central bank mortgage plans could cut profit by HUF 10 bln (Writes through, adds quote, context)
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Central bank mortgage plans could cut profit by HUF 10 bln (Writes through, adds quote, context)
* Will record a profit after taxation and profit attributable to owners of company not less than RMB5 million and RMB2 million respectively for 2016 financial year
* No more information on talks for Piech to sell stake (Adds more CEO comments, detail on investments and background)