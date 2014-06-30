BRIEF-Shareholders approve Access National Corp's merger with Middleburg Financial Corp
* Shareholders approve Access National Corporation merger with Middleburg Financial Corporation
Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Shareholders approve Access National Corporation merger with Middleburg Financial Corporation
LONDON, March 15 Britain will create a new watchdog to coordinate a currently splintered approach by professional bodies to detecting money-laundering, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it has ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.7 million civil penalty for violating the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act by failing to report accurate data on its loan transactions.