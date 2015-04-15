April 15 Polymetal International Plc :

* Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - Polymetal ) purchased a 25 percent stake in Lichkvaz property in Armenia and agreed an earn-in program to take its ownership to 50 percent.

* The consideration comprises 429,260 shares equal to $3.5 million

* Polymetal has also entered into agreement for financing of exploration activities, technical research as well as JORC feasibility study in exchange for a right to increase its share in the project up to 50 percent after the completion of these tasks. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)