April 15 Polymetal International Plc :
* Polymetal International plc (together with its
subsidiaries - Polymetal ) purchased a 25 percent stake in
Lichkvaz property in Armenia and agreed an earn-in program to
take its ownership to 50 percent.
* The consideration comprises 429,260 shares equal to $3.5
million
* Polymetal has also entered into agreement for financing
of exploration activities, technical research as well as JORC
feasibility study in exchange for a right to increase its share
in the project up to 50 percent after the completion of these
tasks. Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)