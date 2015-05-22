UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 22 Russian real estate developer AFI Development Plc :
* Says net profit for Q1 amounted to $6.0 million compared to $24.3 million in Q1 2014.
* Given the recent oil price recovery and encouraging macroeconomic developments since the start of the second quarter, we are cautiously optimistic for the remainder of 2015. Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.