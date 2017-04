Aug 17 Global Ports Investments Plc said on Monday:

* Has appointed Vladislav Baumgertner as chief executive officer effective Monday

* Baumgertner is former CEO of Russian potash producer Uralkali

* Baumgertner succeeds Alexander Nazarchuk who will continue to serve on the board of Global Ports as a non-executive director