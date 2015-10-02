Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Sistema :
* Announces the acquisition of Kronshtadt Group from Industrial Investors Group and its partners for 4.8 billion roubles ($72.4 million);
* Says Kronshtadt Group comprises a number of innovative companies producing high-technology products and solutions for the aircraft manufacturing, defence, security, transportation and natural resource exploration industries;
* Kronshtadt's competencies are strategically complementary to Sistema's portfolio company RTI Group;
* Also announces the acquisition of a 25.02 percent stake it did not already own in the Medsi Group clinic chain for 6.1 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2600 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order