Oct 12 Eurasia Drilling says:

- Agreed with certain members of the company's management team and certain significant shareholders the terms of a merger between the company and EDC Acquisition Company Limited (EACL);

- The parties agreed to a revised offer price of $11.75 per share, up from $10.00 per share;

- Intends to cancel listing with effect from or around Wednesday November 18, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)