Oct 16 Evraz Plc :

* Consolidated crude steel output reached 3.5 million tonnes, improving 3 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months on the back of completed repair works at Russian steel mills

* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes, was largely unchanged

* Consolidated raw coking coal output and production of coking coal concentrate increased by 36 percent and 17 percent respectively due to resumption of full-scale mining at Yuzhkuzbassugol and Raspadskaya on the back of improving domestic demand in Russia