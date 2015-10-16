Oct 16 Evraz Plc :
* Consolidated crude steel output reached 3.5 million
tonnes, improving 3 percent in the third quarter from the
previous three months on the back of completed repair works at
Russian steel mills
* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes,
was largely unchanged
* Consolidated raw coking coal output and production of
coking coal concentrate increased by 36 percent and 17 percent
respectively due to resumption of full-scale mining at
Yuzhkuzbassugol and Raspadskaya on the back of improving
domestic demand in Russia
