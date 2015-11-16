Nov 16 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal :

* has completed the feasibility study for the Kyzyl gold project and the updated ore reserve and mineral resource estimates;

* Total probable reserves for the Bakyrchik deposit at Kyzyl estimated at 7.3 million ounces of gold. This represents an 8 percent increase as compared to the previous estimate;

* Initial capital expenditures are estimated at $328 million;

* Polymetal project IRR of 27 percent (after tax) and $538 million NPV.

* Polymetal is on track to start full-scale construction in Q2 2016, processing will start in the H2 2018 with first full year of production in 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)