Nov 16 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal
:
* has completed the feasibility study for the Kyzyl gold
project and the updated ore reserve and mineral resource
estimates;
* Total probable reserves for the Bakyrchik deposit at Kyzyl
estimated at 7.3 million ounces of gold. This represents an 8
percent increase as compared to the previous estimate;
* Initial capital expenditures are estimated at $328
million;
* Polymetal project IRR of 27 percent (after tax) and $538
million NPV.
* Polymetal is on track to start full-scale construction in
Q2 2016, processing will start in the H2 2018 with first full
year of production in 2019.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom)