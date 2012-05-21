(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Interxion Holding N.V. ------------------------ 21-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2010 B+/-- B+/--

02-Feb-2010 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Dutch data center operator Interxion Holding N.V. (Interxion) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.