April 20 Evraz Plc says:

* Consolidated crude steel output remained stable in Q1 at 3.5 million tonnes, compared with Q4 2015, with the company's Russian steel mills running at full capacity;

* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes, remained unchanged at 3.3 million tonnes;

* Q1 production of coking coal concentrate increased by 4.6 percent, driven by a rise in demand in Russia and Ukraine;

* Sales prices in Q2 2016 are expected to increase in line with the rising trend seen globally since March 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)