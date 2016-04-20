April 20 Evraz Plc says:
* Consolidated crude steel output remained stable in Q1 at
3.5 million tonnes, compared with Q4 2015, with the company's
Russian steel mills running at full capacity;
* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes,
remained unchanged at 3.3 million tonnes;
* Q1 production of coking coal concentrate increased by 4.6
percent, driven by a rise in demand in Russia and Ukraine;
* Sales prices in Q2 2016 are expected to increase in line
with the rising trend seen globally since March 2016.
