May 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We reviewed 61 classes from 12 Sallie Mae private student loan ABS transactions issued between 2002 and 2007.

-- We raised our ratings on four classes.

-- We lowered 18 ratings and affirmed the remaining 39.

-- The raised ratings on certain class A notes reflect our view of the classes' senior positions in the respective capital structures, the sequential-pay structure of the deals, and our expectations regarding the likelihood of repayment in full of the remaining balances of the affected classes before the class A notes would become undercollateralized in our stress scenarios.

-- The downgrades reflect our view of the higher-than expected levels of defaults within the collateral pools that have reduced available credit support, as exhibited by continued declines in parity levels.

-- The affirmations reflect our view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the respective classes at their current rating levels.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on four classes of notes and certificates and lowered its ratings on 18 classes of notes and certificates from 12 Sallie Mae private student loan asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions issued between 2002 and 2007. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on 39 of classes of notes and certificates (see list).

The raised ratings reflect our view of the classes' senior positions in the respective capital structures, the sequential-pay structure of the deals, and our expectations regarding the likelihood of repayment in full of the remaining balances of the affected classes before the class A notes would become undercollateralized in our stress scenarios.