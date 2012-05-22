(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its rating on the
outstanding US$15.06 million Series 2010-1 notes (due 2022) issued by Manila
Cavite Toll Road Finance Co. (MCTFC) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We subsequently
withdrew our rating at MCTFC's request. At the time of the rating withdrawal,
the outlook was negative.
Rationale
We lowered the rating on the Series 2010-1 notes because the traffic of
11,000-11,500 vehicles a day on the extension road continued to be below our
expectation of closer to 20,000 vehicles a day by the end of first quarter
2012. The lower rating also reflected our view that the creditor and
bondholder protection structure in the project is weaker after a Series 2010-1
bond tender exercise. The debt service reserve account (DSRA) would only cover
six months of debt servicing compared with 12 months previously. Restrictions
on release of cash to project sponsors have also weakened.
After completion of the bond tender exercise in April 2012, approximately 90%
of the Series 2010-1 notes (US$160 million) were refinanced through a loan
facility, with lower interest cost, provided by Philippines-based banks. The
hedge facility in the project to mitigate its exposure to U.S. dollars at a
premium of about 3% of outstanding principal of the Series 2010-1 notes per
year was also terminated.
We believe traffic on the existing road is already reaching historical steady
levels of 76,000-77,000 vehicles per day, and that traffic on the extension
road is not likely to drop below its existing level of about 11,000 vehicles
per day. However, it is the delay in the traffic ramp-up on the extension road
that continues to hurt the project's performance. We believe traffic growth on
the extension road has been affected by factors such as its relatively high
toll rate, higher fuel prices, lack of awareness among potential road users,
and road users getting comfortable with alternate routes.
Although the project's cash flow improved after the recent bond tender
exercise, we believe it does not provide sufficient buffer to protect the
project from further cash flow disruptions. The lower bank financing cost
relieves some pressure caused by lower traffic, but we estimate the project to
just barely meet its debt servicing (principal and interest) based on current
traffic levels in the next 12-15 months. Any event that could disrupt
traffic--such as the 2011 pipe-laying project in the surrounding areas--would
escalate cash flow pressure again.
In addition, we expect the loan facility to be repaid earlier than the Series
2010-1 notes, with a principal amortization profile that is back-ended,
similar to Series 2010-1 notes. The step-up in the loan facility's repayment
profile in a few years would put significant pressure on the project. A strong
growth in traffic on the extension road could mitigate the risk of a step-up
in principal repayment, but we remain negative in our view, given the poor
traffic performance so far in 2012.
Liquidity
In our view, MCTFC's liquidity remained weak due to the project's dependence
on traffic volumes to remain at least at current levels in order to meet its
operational and maintenance expenses, and debt servicing costs. MCTFC's DSRA
has weakened to six months equivalent of scheduled principal and interest
payments and its cash-trap mechanism to preserve cash is also weaker.
The project still benefits from an in-built liquidity structure, with money
deposited in the DSRA being used to cover any shortfall in debt servicing. As
of March 31, 2012, the DSRA had about US$7.5 million, which is equivalent to
approximately six to seven months of the project's scheduled principal and
interest debt servicing.
Outlook
At the time of the withdrawal, the negative outlook on the Series 2010-1 notes
reflected our opinion that the timing of the traffic ramp-up on the extension
road continued to be uncertain. In addition, the project's weak financial
buffer meant it remained highly vulnerable to prolonged weak traffic over the
next year or two. The project's weaker creditor and bondholder protection
structure also meant a lower ability to trap more cash internally to buffer
against disruptive events.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Manila Cavite Toll Road Finance Co.
Senior Secured CCC CCC+
Rating Withdrawn
Manila Cavite Toll Road Finance Co.
Senior Secured -- CCC