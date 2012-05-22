(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based NTPC Limited's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at 'BBB-', National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
AAA(ind)', and its National Short-term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
ratings are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed NTPC's senior unsecured rating and its USD1bn
medium-term note programme at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects NTPC's robust business model that incorporates low off-take risks
amid rising power deficits in the country, long-term power purchase agreements with state power
utilities (SPUs), and pass-through of all reasonable costs including fuel costs in tariffs. The
ratings also benefit from NTPC being India's largest independent power generator, its track
record of operational efficiency in line with regulatory norms and achieving 100% collections
from customers within a stipulated period of 60 days, as well as its competitive cost of
generating power in an inflationary scenario.
The ratings also continue to reflect NTPC's financial flexibility emanating from its large
cash balances (FY12: INR161.5bn, FY11: 161.9bn), stable cash flows, and its strong access to
domestic capital markets. Fitch notes that the company's large capex programme (20 GW under
construction) is likely to be executed in a phased manner due to execution challenges common to
large power projects.
NTPC is negotiating with Coal India Limited (CIL, the state-owned coal supplier)
for suitable modifications in the latter's draft model fuel supply agreement (FSA), which
involves a lower penalty (0.01%) for coal-based power plants executed after 1 April 2009. This
FSA reflects tight availability of domestic coal for new power capacities. In the interim, NTPC
is receiving coal for its new capacities (4.3GW) through a memorandum of understanding. NTPC's
annual plant load factor for its coal-based power plants reduced 329bp yoy to 85% in FY12 mainly
due to insufficient coal supplies in Q2FY12-Q3FY12. However, it improved to 91.1% in Q4FY12 from
83.6% in Q3FY12 due to improved coal supplies to 103% of contracted quantity. NTPC mitigates its
coal availability risk through long-term supply agreements with state-owned coal companies,
favourable location of some of its plants, development of captive coal blocks, its ability to
blend coal for 20% of its total coal requirements, and its linkages with the government of India
(GoI).
NTPC's standalone ratings are moderated by the high counterparty risk stemming from
financially weak SPUs, though the former's efficient management of receivables has resulted in
100% collection of dues from these SPUs. Nevertheless, an ongoing regulatory inclination to
allow an increase in retail power tariffs and the possible securitisation of SPUs' bank loans
into state-guaranteed bonds under a central government initiative could improve SPUs'
profitability and liquidity in the near to medium term.
An upgrade of India's sovereign ratings ('BBB-'/Stable) is likely to lead to an upgrade of
NTPC's ratings as Fitch considers that NTPC's standalone rating is currently constrained by that
of the sovereign. A significant improvement in SPUs' financial position will be positive for
NTPC's standalone credit profile. Negative rating guidelines include a downgrade of India's
sovereign ratings. A significant build-up of dues from customers could affect NTPC's standalone
ratings. However, if the company's standalone rating were to fall to a level lower than the
sovereign's rating, Fitch's methodology would confer a one notch up-lift to NTPC's standalone
rating to reflect the implied government support.
NTPC is an 84.5% GoI-owned company, engaged in the construction and operation of power
plants in India. The company directly owns and operates 33GW of capacity across 23 plants in 12
Indian states. In FY12, its revenue was INR611bn (FY11: INR548bn) and operating EBITDA was INR
144bn (FY11: INR141bn).