May 22 - Fitch Ratings says in a special report that the performance of Fitch-rated Indian
RMBS transactions is stable despite the continuously rising interest rates. The stable
performance is evidenced by the fact that the weighted average (WA) 90+ days-past-due (dpd)
delinquency rate for Fitch's mortgage portfolio remained flat at 0.40% at end-2011. All 21
transactions have maintained their initial ratings with Stable Outlooks.
The negative impact of interest rate hikes has been effectively neutralised by prepayments
of mortgage loans, usually constituting 50%-60% of total amortisation. This reduced the
repayment burden by 40%, which would have otherwise potentially increased by 24% given the rate
hikes.
The WA loan-to-value ratio for loans in the top 10 Indian cities dropped to about 45% by
end-2011 from original 70%, based on the current property prices. The top 10 cities, defined in
terms of principal outstanding (POS), accounted for 60% of the Fitch-rated RMBS portfolios at
end-2011.
"Property price appreciation accounts for 15% of the drop in LTV, while the remaining 10% is
due to amortisation", says, Mr. Jatin Nanaware, Director with Fitch's Structured Finance group.
The report also highlights a reduction in the Fitch Indian Residential Mortgage delinquency
index to 0.55% in 2011 from 0.85% in 2010. The index tracks 90+ dpd rates as a percentage of
initial POS for residential mortgage loans in Indian RMBS transactions publicly rated by Fitch,
with a minimum seasoning of one year.
