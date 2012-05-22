(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. --------------------- 22-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-May-2009 B/-- B/--
03-Feb-2002 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================