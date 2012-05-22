We affirmed the rating to reflect Medco's exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices, the
company's large investment requirements, and its aggressive financial policy that relies on debt
to fund growth. Medco's favorable location and cost structure, the good growth potential in its
development and exploration blocks, and its partial insulation from currency instability and
sovereign debt risk temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial risk profile "aggressive."
Medco's liquidity and operating cash flow have improved due to higher oil prices. Average
realized oil prices increased to $113.7 per barrel in 2011, from $81.4 per barrel in 2010.
Overall production levels remained broadly stable at 67.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per
day. As a result, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 3.6x in 2011, from 4.1x in
2010, despite a 32% increase in debt.
Asset sales have also contributed to the improvement in liquidity. Medco sold a 20% stake in
the Senoro-Toili production sharing contract to Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) for
$260 million in early 2011. The company also sold Medco Tunisia Anaguid Ltd. for $58 million and
51% of its shares in PT Medco Power Indonesia for $112 million. These divestments have lowered
Medco's future investment commitments under these projects.
We expect Medco's financial risk profile to remain "aggressive", despite the improvement in
liquidity. This is due to the company's substantial estimated total capital expenditure of $695
million in 2012 and 2013. The spending relates to Medco's major development projects, namely the
Senoro-Toili gas/liquefied natural gas development and the Block A gas reserves project in
Indonesia. These projects will be predominantly debt-funded and would not generate any cash
flows until 2014.
Progress at Medco's major projects is critical to prevent any weakening in the company's
business risk profile from the continuing decline in its producing asset, namely the Rimau
block. In our view, the growth potential in Medco's major projects is solid. However, these
projects expose the company to some execution and operational risks. Nevertheless, these
projects are currently proceeding as planned. We continue not to factor in any benefit from
Medco's Libya operations, given the contingent nature of the project and political instability
in the region.
Liquidity
Medco has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect the company's
sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, to exceed its uses of
liquidity by at least 1.4x in the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's liquidity
sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, Medco has cash and cash equivalents of $703.9 million and short-term
investments of $247.3 million, compared with $539.2 million of short-term debt due (including
accrued interest).
-- As of March 31, 2012, Medco has access to unused committed credit facilities of $230
million. Some of these facilities are renewable every 12 months, which is in line with the
typical banking practice in Indonesia.
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about $190
million, short-term credit facilities, and cash and current investments.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of
about $271 million and dividends and debt repayments of about $514 million.
There are no rating triggers in Medco's current loan documents, but the company must comply
with financial covenants on interest coverage, leverage, and liquidity. We believe Medco has
been operating within these covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Medco's production and development projects
will continue to progress as planned, and that oil prices will remain above US$90 a barrel and
gas prices at about US$4.0 per million British thermal unit. Under this scenario, we expect the
company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain about 4.0x in 2012.
We may lower the rating if Medco's liquidity or financial risk profile weakens due to: (1)
delays at the company's major projects, resulting in higher-than-expected capital expenditure or
a delay in cash flow contributions; (2) lower-than-expected production in existing fields; or
(3) a substantial fall in oil prices. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio rising to more than 4.5x on a
sustained basis would indicate such a weakening.
We could raise the rating if the following occurs:
-- Higher-than-expected oil prices result in improved credit ratios and liquidity for Medco.
A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x on a sustained basis would indicate such an improvement;
and
-- The company's major development projects progress as planned. This includes a
commercialization of the Block A gas reserves development by the second half of 2012 and timely
progress of the Senoro-Toili block toward production in 2014.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/--
Upgraded
To From
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk.
ASEAN Regional Scale Rating axBB-/-- axB+/--