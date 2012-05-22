The 'B+' SPUR takes into account the following risks:

-- Significant offtake counterparty risk. The regional government of CLM is the sole offtaker of the transaction and the source of virtually all operating revenues for Aumancha via shadow toll payments. In our view, CLM's deteriorating credit quality in the current challenging economic context represents a key risk for Aumancha.

-- The risk of further future shadow toll payment arrears. Since 2010, CLM has been in arrears with shadow toll payments to Aumancha, reaching an all-time high of 10 months at the end of 2011. Despite the efforts of the new government of CLM to eliminate them, the problem is not fully solved yet. We also consider that there is a risk that CLM's weakening budgetary position could lead the government to further incur undue delays in shadow toll payments. As in the past, arrears and irregular payment patterns limit our visibility on the capacity of Aumancha to service its debt obligations when they are due.

-- Exposure to traffic, operations and maintenance (O&M), and lifecycle risk. However, this is partly mitigated by a three-year forward-looking major-maintenance reserve account (MRA); the indexation of tariffs to 100% of the regional Consumer Price Index (CPI); and the traffic resilience and predictability of operating costs after more than six years of operations.

-- An aggressive financing structure. This is reflected in high leverage (80% debt to capital) and a back-loaded debt profile (about 40% of debt amortizes in the last five years of the loan's life), although this is in line with similar projects. In addition, the project is subject to a lock-up distribution level at 1.10x, which is low compared with similar projects. The project is also exposed to interest rate risk for 15% of the debt.

In our opinion, these risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- The successful operation of the road since its completion in July 2005.

-- Experienced and supportive sponsors who, in response to the payment arrears in 2010 and 2011, have postponed a portion of dividend distributions to date in order to maintain the project's liquidity. We also consider that the experience of Iridium Concesiones de Infraestrutucturas S.A. (not rated; Aumancha's main partner and part of Grupo ACS [not rated], one of Spain's largest construction contractors) is key to the effective operation of the road.

-- Aside from the risk of payment arrears, adequate credit protection measures, with our forecast of ProjectCo's minimum debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 1.38x and average DSCRs of 1.57x for the duration of the transaction.

-- A supportive concession framework, which, among other features, entitles Aumancha to a tariff adjustment of 100% of the regional CPI and to generous termination payments relative to peers. In all cases, the concessionaire assumes traffic risk.

Counterparty exposure

In accordance with our project finance criteria, we assign a counterparty dependency assessment (CDA) to counterparties that we consider material and cannot be easily replaced without significant time or cash flow implications (see "Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology," published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

CLM is the source of virtually all operating revenues for the project. We therefore apply our CDA and consider the region to be an "irreplaceable" counterparty to the transaction, as our criteria define the term. Our CDA depends, on the one hand, on our view of the credit quality of the regional government of CLM (not rated) and, on the other hand, its history of arrears to commercial debt holders like Aumancha.

Liquidity

We believe the project will be able to meet the next debt service payments without recourse to the still fully funded 12-month debt service reserve account (DSRA). The next debt service payment (about EUR5.6 million) is due on July 15, 2012. Aumancha had free cash balances at the end of March 2011 of EUR8.2 million, which could increase should CLM normalize shadow toll payments by the end of May 2012. We believe that, even if CLM does not make further shadow toll payments, free cash balances will not be lower than EUR6 million by the time the next debt service is due.

We understand that, as of March 31, 2012, cash balances at the DSRA (EUR5.6 million), the major maintenance reserve account (EUR4.9 million), and the expropriation reserve account (EUR1.5 million) remained funded above or at their contractually established levels.

Recovery analysis

Aumancha's EUR110 million senior secured amortizing bank loan maturing July 2031 is rated 'B+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

Although we calculate a substantial (70%-90%) recovery of outstanding principal on the senior secured loan in the event of a payment default, and disregarding a guarantee from Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd., we cap the recovery rating at '3'. We do this for all projects in Spain that we calculate as having recovery prospects of 70%-90%. The cap reflects our jurisdiction-specific adjustments to recovery ratings in countries where we believe that creditor recoveries will be negatively affected by the particularities of the insolvency regime.

CreditWatch

The negative CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's capacity and willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in the next few months. We could lower the rating if we did not see regular payments from CLM to Aumancha in the short term, or if we perceived that CLM's credit quality had further weakened. At present, we do not have full visibility on CLM's ability to honor timely shadow toll payments, particularly in the context of a rapidly worsening economic and budgetary environment in both CLM and Spain as a whole.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we saw evidence of sustained timely shadow toll payments from CLM to Aumancha and if we believe that CLM's creditworthiness had stabilized.

The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that on Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (for more information see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," Nov. 30, 2011).

Related Criteria And Research

