The 'B+' SPUR takes into account the following risks:
-- Significant offtake counterparty risk. The regional government of CLM is the sole
offtaker of the transaction and the source of virtually all operating revenues for Aumancha via
shadow toll payments. In our view, CLM's deteriorating credit quality in the current challenging
economic context represents a key risk for Aumancha.
-- The risk of further future shadow toll payment arrears. Since 2010, CLM has been in
arrears with shadow toll payments to Aumancha, reaching an all-time high of 10 months at the end
of 2011. Despite the efforts of the new government of CLM to eliminate them, the problem is not
fully solved yet. We also consider that there is a risk that CLM's weakening budgetary position
could lead the government to further incur undue delays in shadow toll payments. As in the past,
arrears and irregular payment patterns limit our visibility on the capacity of Aumancha to
service its debt obligations when they are due.
-- Exposure to traffic, operations and maintenance (O&M), and lifecycle risk. However, this
is partly mitigated by a three-year forward-looking major-maintenance reserve account (MRA); the
indexation of tariffs to 100% of the regional Consumer Price Index (CPI); and the traffic
resilience and predictability of operating costs after more than six years of operations.
-- An aggressive financing structure. This is reflected in high leverage (80% debt to
capital) and a back-loaded debt profile (about 40% of debt amortizes in the last five years of
the loan's life), although this is in line with similar projects. In addition, the project is
subject to a lock-up distribution level at 1.10x, which is low compared with similar projects.
The project is also exposed to interest rate risk for 15% of the debt.
In our opinion, these risks are offset by the following credit strengths:
-- The successful operation of the road since its completion in July 2005.
-- Experienced and supportive sponsors who, in response to the payment arrears in 2010 and
2011, have postponed a portion of dividend distributions to date in order to maintain the
project's liquidity. We also consider that the experience of Iridium Concesiones de
Infraestrutucturas S.A. (not rated; Aumancha's main partner and part of Grupo ACS [not
rated], one of Spain's largest construction contractors) is key to the effective operation of
the road.
-- Aside from the risk of payment arrears, adequate credit protection measures, with our
forecast of ProjectCo's minimum debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 1.38x and average DSCRs
of 1.57x for the duration of the transaction.
-- A supportive concession framework, which, among other features, entitles Aumancha to a
tariff adjustment of 100% of the regional CPI and to generous termination payments relative to
peers. In all cases, the concessionaire assumes traffic risk.
Counterparty exposure
In accordance with our project finance criteria, we assign a counterparty dependency
assessment (CDA) to counterparties that we consider material and cannot be easily replaced
without significant time or cash flow implications (see "Project Finance Construction And
Operations Counterparty Methodology," published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
CLM is the source of virtually all operating revenues for the project. We therefore apply
our CDA and consider the region to be an "irreplaceable" counterparty to the transaction, as our
criteria define the term. Our CDA depends, on the one hand, on our view of the credit quality of
the regional government of CLM (not rated) and, on the other hand, its history of arrears to
commercial debt holders like Aumancha.
Liquidity
We believe the project will be able to meet the next debt service payments without recourse
to the still fully funded 12-month debt service reserve account (DSRA). The next debt service
payment (about EUR5.6 million) is due on July 15, 2012. Aumancha had free cash balances at the
end of March 2011 of EUR8.2 million, which could increase should CLM normalize shadow toll
payments by the end of May 2012. We believe that, even if CLM does not make further shadow toll
payments, free cash balances will not be lower than EUR6 million by the time the next debt
service is due.
We understand that, as of March 31, 2012, cash balances at the DSRA (EUR5.6 million), the
major maintenance reserve account (EUR4.9 million), and the expropriation reserve account
(EUR1.5 million) remained funded above or at their contractually established levels.
Recovery analysis
Aumancha's EUR110 million senior secured amortizing bank loan maturing July 2031 is rated
'B+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default.
Although we calculate a substantial (70%-90%) recovery of outstanding principal on the
senior secured loan in the event of a payment default, and disregarding a guarantee from Assured
Guaranty (Europe) Ltd., we cap the recovery rating at '3'. We do this for all projects in Spain
that we calculate as having recovery prospects of 70%-90%. The cap reflects our
jurisdiction-specific adjustments to recovery ratings in countries where we believe that
creditor recoveries will be negatively affected by the particularities of the insolvency regime.
CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's capacity and
willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in the next few months. We could
lower the rating if we did not see regular payments from CLM to Aumancha in the short term, or
if we perceived that CLM's credit quality had further weakened. At present, we do not have full
visibility on CLM's ability to honor timely shadow toll payments, particularly in the context of
a rapidly worsening economic and budgetary environment in both CLM and Spain as a whole.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we saw evidence of sustained timely
shadow toll payments from CLM to Aumancha and if we believe that CLM's creditworthiness had
stabilized.
The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that on Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.
(for more information see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook
Stable," Nov. 30, 2011).
