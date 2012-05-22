The credit profile of CNOOC's core subsidiary CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA) supports the parent's SACP. CNOOC Ltd.'s competitive cost structure, dominant market position in China's offshore areas, and good long-term production growth record underpin the company's credit profile. CNOOC Ltd.'s exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices, and its growing exposure to regions with higher sovereign risk moderate these strengths.

CNOOC's SACP also takes into account the benefit the company gets from its gradually more integrated operations. The SACP also reflects the execution risk and significant capital expenditure requirements of CNOOC's non-exploration and production (E&P) businesses, including oil field services, offshore engineering, petrochemicals, refining and marketing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations.

In our view, CNOOC's core business remains E&P, though the company is taking significant steps toward becoming a global, integrated energy company. The group continues to invest in non-E&P businesses, mainly through new projects. By the end of 2011, non-E&P businesses accounted for more than 60% of the group's total assets. Nevertheless, most of these investments have lower returns than E&P businesses in the current price environment. While the company is a large player in country's fast developing LNG and deepwater drilling businesses, its market position in refining, marketing, and petrochemicals still lags that of China National Petroleum Corp. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA) and China Petrochemical Corp. (A+/Stable/--; cnAAA).

CNOOC benefits from high realized oil prices and good demand for energy and related products and services. Its financial performance in 2011 was robust for the current rating level. However, the company's fast expansion over the past five years has pushed up debt. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CNOOC's total consolidated debt was Chinese renminbi (RMB) 117.76 billion, up from RMB31.95 billion at the end of 2005. Nevertheless, the company is modestly geared, with a ratio of total debt to total capital of about 21.0% and a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 0.8x. We anticipate that CNOOC's financial performance would be strong in 2012, mainly due to an expected strong performance of CNOOC Ltd.

Liquidity

In our view, CNOOC's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. While short-term debt accounts for nearly 30% of the company's total debt, the amount is still manageable, in our opinion. Our assessment of CNOOC's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x.

-- We believe net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- The company has minimum covenants in its outstanding borrowings.

-- It has solid relationships with banks and has a good standing in the credit markets.

-- Liquidity sources include cash and equivalent of RMB104.0 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2011), and our projected cash flow from operations of RMB110 billion-RMB120 billion in 2012.

-- Liquidity uses include debt maturities within one year of RMB41.0 billion, projected capital expenditure of about RMB100 billion, and projected dividend payment of RMB8.0 billion.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on CNOOC reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating.

We may raise the rating on CNOOC if the sovereign rating on China is raised. In a highly improbable scenario, we could lower the rating if the government reduces its support to CNOOC because of a change in the government's strategies or priorities. We could also lower the rating if the company's SACP deteriorates. This could happen if CNOOC or its subsidiary becomes more aggressive in terms of acquisitions, or CNOOC aggressively boosts its capital spending program in the non-E&P businesses, such that its ratio of total debt to total capital increases to more than 30%.