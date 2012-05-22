(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. ---------------------- 22-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

04-Aug-2008 A+/-- A+/--

05-Nov-2007 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. reflects the company's strong links to its parent, China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC; AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA), and CNOOC's main subsidiaries. The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) requires CNOOC to support CNOOC Finance in situations of financial stress. CNOOC Finance was formed in 2002, specifically as a 100%-owned finance company for CNOOC and its main subsidiaries.