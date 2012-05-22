(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Summary analysis -- CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. ---------------------- 22-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--
04-Aug-2008 A+/-- A+/--
05-Nov-2007 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The rating on CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. reflects the company's strong links to
its parent, China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC; AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA),
and CNOOC's main subsidiaries. The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC)
requires CNOOC to support CNOOC Finance in situations of financial stress.
CNOOC Finance was formed in 2002, specifically as a 100%-owned finance company
for CNOOC and its main subsidiaries.