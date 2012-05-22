(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Summary analysis -- Rain CII Carbon LLC --------------------------- 22-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 22944H
Mult. CUSIP6: 75079R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
15-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
21-May-2008 --/-- --/--
29-Oct-2007 B/-- B/--
11-Sep-2007 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
The rating on Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCL) reflects the company's limited
sources of green petroleum coke (GPC), limited product diversity, and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The rating also reflects RCCL's cyclical
end markets and supplier and end-customer concentration. The company's good
market position in the calcined petroleum coke (CPC) industry, established and
long-term customer and supplier relationships, and stable operating
performance temper these weaknesses. Our expectation of stable cash flows also
bolsters the ratings. RCCL is a U.S.-based CPC producer.