(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis, in line with our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Consequently, we have taken various rating actions in these transactions.

-- Newgate Funding's series 2007-2 and 2007-3 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Mortgages 1 Ltd.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Newgate Funding PLC's series 2007-2 and 2007-3 (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011) and our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

For series 2007-2:

-- We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2, A3, M, Bb, Cb, and Db notes.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class E and F notes.

-- Our ratings on the class A1a and A1b notes are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

For series 2007-3, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes.