May 22 - Credit default swap (CDS) spreads on two technology giants are indicating significantly bearish market sentiment, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Dell, Inc. (reporting after market close today) have widened 42% over the past quarter, notably underperforming North American technology firms overall (12.5% wider CDS). 'Markets are currently pricing Dell's default risk on the precipice of high yield territory now,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. CDS liquidity on Dell also rose eight rankings to trade in the sixth regional percentile.

Vastly more bearish CDS market sentiment is evident with Hewlett-Packard Company (reporting tomorrow), for which spreads have widened 95%. More startling is the spread widening over the course of 2012 (237% since the start of the year). CDS liquidity for HP also moved up nine spots to trade in the fourth regional percentile. 'HP's disappointing profits in previous quarters and executive turmoil are factoring into the vastly wider CDS spreads,' said Allmendinger.