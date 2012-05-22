(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - The prospect of further deleveraging as well as the improved credit quality of its
parent were the main reasons influencing the recent upgrade of German automotive supplier
Continental AG (BB-/Positive/B), says Standard & Poor's today in the Credit FAQ: "What
Prompted Our Recent Upgrade Of German Automotive Supplier Continental?"
"Above all, we believe Continental is likely to continue to improve its
financial risk profile throughout 2012 and beyond, notably through solid
generation of free operating cash flows (FOCF) and only modest dividend
payments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Werner Staeblein. We
anticipate that Continental will report FOCF of about EUR0.6 billion-EUR0.7
billion in 2012, despite likely increasing its capital expenditures. Taking
into account the dividend payment of EUR0.3 billion, representing a payout ratio
of 24% of net income reported for 2011, we expect that the company will
further deleverage slightly and achieve a discretionary cash flow of about
EUR0.3 billion-EUR0.4 billion.
The upgrade also reflected the improved credit quality of Continental's parent
Schaeffler AG (B/Positive/--), the report says. This is based on our view that
Schaeffler is currently benefiting from improved demand in the automotive and
industrial machinery sector and that its liquidity position has improved
following the refinancing of its bank debt.
The corporate credit rating on Continental is dependent on the application of
our parent-subsidiary criteria, the report says. Schaeffler, together with two
banks, holds a stake of 60% voting rights in Continental. Even though
Continental's bank facility agreements include covenants protecting creditors
and bond indentures that include incurrence covenants protecting Continental,
we incorporate Schaeffler's influence over Continental's strategic actions and
its rating in our rating assessment of Continental.
"Further positive rating actions on Continental would therefore be closely
linked to an improvement of the rating on Schaeffler," said Mr. Staeblein. "We
could likewise raise the rating on Continental if it continues to generate
discretionary cash flows, leading to further significant debt reduction. We
could also raise the rating if we believed Schaeffler's influence over
Continental had diminished. This could result if Schaeffler were to sell a
significant share of its holdings in Continental, so that Schaeffler's
influence over the annual shareholder meeting of Continental, including
representation on the supervisory board, is substantially lower."