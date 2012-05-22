(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings details its rating considerations for passive funds, as a complement to its Fund Quality Rating criteria (see "Fund Quality Ratings Criteria - Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and Operational Attributes" at www.fitchratings.com).

The quality of a passive fund is measured by its capacity to track an index while minimising cost and providing liquidity, as reflected in its tracking error, index replication process and supporting resources.

The qualitative analysis of a fund's replication process focuses on its adequacy with the tracked index and its execution, particularly trading, cash flow management and monitoring of index composition, all potential sources of tracking error. In line with its generic Fund Quality Rating analysis, Fitch also reviews the staffing and technology resources as well as the asset manager's scale and experience in running passive funds. The fund's legal and operational set-up particularly focuses on valuation practices or security lending, while covering other considerations such as service providers, fund terms and conflict of interests.

The quantitative analysis focuses on the length of the track record and the fund's tracking error, relative to Fitch's expected level for a given index (typically below 1% for a good quality indexed fund). A proven ability to navigate volatility and investors in/outflows is also a prerequisite for higher rated funds.

Fitch reviews the fund's Total Expense Ratio (TER) and trading costs of passive funds. This is because trading costs and TER, which range from zero to over 3%, as per Lipper data, are a significant source of performance drag for passive funds.

The report, entitled "Passive Funds: Fund Quality Rating Considerations" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

