(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
Summary analysis -- LG Electronics Inc. --------------------------- 23-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Household audio
and video
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 50186Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Oct-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
08-Sep-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Korea-based consumer electronics maker LG Electronics Inc.
(LGE; BBB-/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of
the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial
risk profile. LGE's key business strengths include its solid position in
global markets for a broad range of consumer electronics products, good
geographic diversification of sales, and wide portfolio of products--featuring
well-known brands. Offsetting these factors are cyclical demand for electronic
products, including sensitivity to global economic conditions; fierce
competition and short product lifecycles in the handset business; and
continuing losses in its liquid crystal display (LCD) panel business.