(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- LG Electronics Inc. --------------------------- 23-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Household audio

and video

equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 50186Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Oct-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

08-Sep-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based consumer electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. (LGE; BBB-/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. LGE's key business strengths include its solid position in global markets for a broad range of consumer electronics products, good geographic diversification of sales, and wide portfolio of products--featuring well-known brands. Offsetting these factors are cyclical demand for electronic products, including sensitivity to global economic conditions; fierce competition and short product lifecycles in the handset business; and continuing losses in its liquid crystal display (LCD) panel business.