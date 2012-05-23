UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
May 23 National Industries Group Holding S.A.K. (NIG)
* Moody's : NIG's planned syndicated facility is credit positive
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows