UPDATE 2-Austria to sue Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud - APA news agency
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG ------------ 23-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Apr-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
08-May-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR7 bil med-term note Prog 01/28/2002: sr
unsecd A- 19-Apr-2004
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 04/18/2008: sr
unsecd A- 08-May-2008
EUR1 bil 7.375% due 04/30/2072 BBB- 23-Nov-2011
EUR7 bil med-term note Prog 01/28/2002: S-T
debt A-2 19-Apr-2004
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-2 19-Apr-2004
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 04/18/2008: S-T
debt A-2 08-May-2008
Rationale
The ratings on German utility Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG (EnBW) reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb+', based on the group's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The rating includes one notch of uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EnBW in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of EnBW's "strong" link with the state and "limited" role for the government.
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police detained a second woman on Thursday suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
MACAU Before he was killed in Malaysia, Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, lived quietly in the Asian gambling hub of Macau, avoiding controversy and seemingly relaxed about personal safety, according to sources close to him.