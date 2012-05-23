(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on ThyssenKrupp AG's (TK) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB-' and the Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a material deterioration of the
group's credit metrics, following TK's Q212 (March 2012) interim results and the uncertainty
regarding the execution of a potential sale of the Steel Americas business. Fitch forecasts FFO
adjusted leverage to remain substantially above 3x in the fiscal year (FY) ending September
2012, based on depressed earnings generation (in line with management guidance of adjusted EBIT
in the mid-triple digit million range).
For the remainder of the year, the agency expects market conditions to remain challenged in
TK's key Western European flat carbon steel markets, while high raw material input prices are
expected to persist (Materials division). The agency also expects limited margin improvement for
TK's capital goods businesses (Technologies division), including Elevators.
Management has publicly stated its intention to consider alternative options for its two new
steel plants (Steel Americas), including a sale or partnership, as part of its Q212 interim
results announcement. A potential full or partial disposal of these assets would be positive for
the ratings. The reduced exposure to its loss-making and cash draining Steel Americas business,
the potential cash consideration received and debt disposed would in the agency's view outweigh
the group's decreased diversification.
Fitch also positively notes that TK's previously announced disposal programme and
cost-cutting efforts are well on track. Of the assets tagged for disposal in an effort to exit a
quarter of business by revenue to reduce volatility and financial debt, 90% have been signed or
closed. Furthermore, management has delivered on half of its cost-cutting target of EUR300m for
2012 by mid-year.
For 2013, Fitch expects improved group EBITDA margin above 7% and a return to positive free
cash flow generation. The agency believes that the successful sale of the American assets would
facilitate achievement of these metrics.
Fitch continues to take into account TK's well-diversified business profile compared with
many focused steel competitors. As an industrial conglomerate, the group benefits from the
stability of its capital goods businesses, which has performed reasonably well year-to-date. The
group also benefits from strong market positions in a wide range of businesses, including
high-quality flat carbon steel and elevators, as well as selected engineering and service
activities with good geographical and sector diversification.
TK's excellent liquidity profile continues to be a key supporting factor for its credit
profile. The group's liquidity amounted to EUR6.4bn at end-Q212, including cash and equivalents
of EUR2.5bn, compared to EUR4.2bn of debt maturities until the end of FY 2014.