(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on ThyssenKrupp AG's (TK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-' and the Short-term IDR at 'F3'.

The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a material deterioration of the group's credit metrics, following TK's Q212 (March 2012) interim results and the uncertainty regarding the execution of a potential sale of the Steel Americas business. Fitch forecasts FFO adjusted leverage to remain substantially above 3x in the fiscal year (FY) ending September 2012, based on depressed earnings generation (in line with management guidance of adjusted EBIT in the mid-triple digit million range).

For the remainder of the year, the agency expects market conditions to remain challenged in TK's key Western European flat carbon steel markets, while high raw material input prices are expected to persist (Materials division). The agency also expects limited margin improvement for TK's capital goods businesses (Technologies division), including Elevators.

Management has publicly stated its intention to consider alternative options for its two new steel plants (Steel Americas), including a sale or partnership, as part of its Q212 interim results announcement. A potential full or partial disposal of these assets would be positive for the ratings. The reduced exposure to its loss-making and cash draining Steel Americas business, the potential cash consideration received and debt disposed would in the agency's view outweigh the group's decreased diversification.

Fitch also positively notes that TK's previously announced disposal programme and cost-cutting efforts are well on track. Of the assets tagged for disposal in an effort to exit a quarter of business by revenue to reduce volatility and financial debt, 90% have been signed or closed. Furthermore, management has delivered on half of its cost-cutting target of EUR300m for 2012 by mid-year.

For 2013, Fitch expects improved group EBITDA margin above 7% and a return to positive free cash flow generation. The agency believes that the successful sale of the American assets would facilitate achievement of these metrics.

Fitch continues to take into account TK's well-diversified business profile compared with many focused steel competitors. As an industrial conglomerate, the group benefits from the stability of its capital goods businesses, which has performed reasonably well year-to-date. The group also benefits from strong market positions in a wide range of businesses, including high-quality flat carbon steel and elevators, as well as selected engineering and service activities with good geographical and sector diversification.

TK's excellent liquidity profile continues to be a key supporting factor for its credit profile. The group's liquidity amounted to EUR6.4bn at end-Q212, including cash and equivalents of EUR2.5bn, compared to EUR4.2bn of debt maturities until the end of FY 2014.