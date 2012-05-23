(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
Summary analysis -- China Resources Land Ltd. --------------------- 23-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16942S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on China Resources Land Ltd. (CR Land) reflects the company's
growing recurring income from good quality rental properties and its large,
geographically diversified, and low-cost land bank. The business and financial
assistance from the company's parent, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (CR
Holdings), also supports the rating. CR Land's largely debt-funded and
aggressive growth appetite, weaker capital structure compared with similarly
rated peers', and mixed record in property development compared with peers in
the same rating category partly offset these strengths. We assess the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile as "intermediate".