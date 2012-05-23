(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

Summary analysis -- China Resources Land Ltd. --------------------- 23-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on China Resources Land Ltd. (CR Land) reflects the company's growing recurring income from good quality rental properties and its large, geographically diversified, and low-cost land bank. The business and financial assistance from the company's parent, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (CR Holdings), also supports the rating. CR Land's largely debt-funded and aggressive growth appetite, weaker capital structure compared with similarly rated peers', and mixed record in property development compared with peers in the same rating category partly offset these strengths. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".