(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings says that the Turkish government's recently announced investment
incentive programme will be beneficial for current strategic and large scale investments in
Turkey from Turkish and foreign groups and provide further impetus for new or postponed
investment plans in the slowing economic environment. However, it will be some time before the
full effect of the new system on the competitiveness of Turkish corporates becomes evident.
The government will provide strategic support through VAT exemption, export tax exemption,
tax deduction, employment insurance support, interest rate support and VAT refunds. The
incentives could enhance some Turkish corporates' competitive advantage by providing lower
labour and financing costs.
The new incentive system differs from previous programmes by aiming to reduce Turkey's
dependency on imports, rather than providing financial support based solely on a geographic
basis aiming to support under-developed regions in the country. It will focus mainly on sectors
like energy, mining, auto, and tourism, which are considered the main sources of Turkey's wide
current account deficit. As intermediate goods imports constitute 43% of Turkey's total
production, the government is aiming to provide Turkish manufacturers with a competitive edge to
reduce the portion of imports.
Fitch believes the new incentive system could provide some support to petro-chemical
companies, which are on the verge of making new investments. Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S.
(Petkim; 'B+'/Stable) could be one of the companies that utilise the new incentive
system, as management is planning to increase capacity of its ethylene and PTA facilities
capacity. The incentives could also support Turkeys AKSA's new carbon fibre investments, which
are planned to reach USD1bn in the long term.
The most important aspect of the new system is the ability to use the tax incentives on
other investments. Turkish holding companies could use the tax deduction coming from investments
in under-developed regions of Turkey in other group businesses, improving the group's cash
position as a whole. The new regulation provides some comfort to Turkish corporates with
increasing mid-term investment financing needs. In addition, to support the financing of new
investments, the Turkish government covers 3%-7% interest payments of new investments' financial
costs, which could be regarded as a safety cushion in the increasing interest rate environment.
Incentives support is not new for most Turkish corporates. However, the new strategic and
sector-specific nature of the new incentives system could decrease a handful of Turkish
corporates' short-term investment financing needs and reduce the portion of imports in the
longer term.