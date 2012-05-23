(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - The consolidated net profits of Japan's five major banking groups rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services jumped 36% and came in within its expectations in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). However, their profitability remained modest as their average return on assets (ROA) stood at 0.4% (0.35%, excluding the recognition of negative goodwill). That is an improvement of approximately 0.1 percentage point from fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), Standard & Poor's said in a report published today. We expect it to drop in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) as the recognition of negative goodwill and credit cost write-backs are unlikely to be repeated on the same scale as in fiscal 2011. Meanwhile, challenges loom as they continue to face risks due to their exposure to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B), possible credit deterioration in the export industry, and existing margin pressures.

The outlooks on the five banking groups' stand-alone credit profiles are stable. The five major banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Negative/--), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1), Resona Holdings Inc. (not rated), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (not rated).

We expect their profitability in terms of ROA to drop to the range of 0.3% to 0.35% because credit costs are likely to increase to the level seen in the past years. Most of the rated major banks expect profits to drop in fiscal 2012. Their profit forecasts reflect higher credit costs and lower trading gains on bonds. In our view, their asset quality and profitability may be pressured beyond fiscal 2012. A higher yen and the weak economy in Europe and other developed countries that are starting to pressure the Asian economy, have strained the creditworthiness of leading Japanese manufacturers. In turn, the negative impact on the export industry may hurt Japan's overall corporate sector, including small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and could negatively affect the banks' asset quality. At the same time, weak domestic loan demand, as well as low net interest margins, are also putting pressure on the banks' profitability. Bond trading profits, which have contributed favorably to the banks' profits due to lower interest rates in the U.S. and Japan, are expected to decrease. Nevertheless, we expect the negative impact on their asset quality and profitability to be at a manageable level, if Japan's economy rebounds as expected. Standard & Poor's expects Japan's GDP to grow 2.0% in 2012.